Purple Bearded Iris... by thewatersphotos
Purple Bearded Iris...

This is the first Iris bloom we have had from our plants in several years. They are plants from my mother but have not been maintained very well.
Glad to see a new bloom!
17th April 2024 17th Apr 24

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
Corinne C ace
A beautiful flower, so perfect!
April 18th, 2024  
Kathy ace
Lovely colors. This combination of colors always makes me think of the French fleur-de-lis. The purple and white looks so regal.
April 18th, 2024  
