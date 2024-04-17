Sign up
Previous
Photo 2684
Purple Bearded Iris...
This is the first Iris bloom we have had from our plants in several years. They are plants from my mother but have not been maintained very well.
Glad to see a new bloom!
17th April 2024
17th Apr 24
2
2
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
8
8
2
2
365
NIKON D7100
17th April 2024 1:30pm
Tags
purple
,
flower
,
spring
,
bloom
,
iris
,
south
,
bearded
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful flower, so perfect!
April 18th, 2024
Kathy
ace
Lovely colors. This combination of colors always makes me think of the French fleur-de-lis. The purple and white looks so regal.
April 18th, 2024
