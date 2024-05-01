Previous
Hazy effect... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2685

Hazy effect...

I went out early for photos of our newest flowers and my lens fogged over. I liked the effect.
1st May 2024 1st May 24

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
