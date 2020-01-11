Previous
My walking companion... by thewatersphotos
Photo 1257

My walking companion...

When I pick up my camera case, Bean begins doing here characteristic "flips" and heads for the door. I'm not sure if she likes photo bombing or just knows I'm going outside to walk and she is going to get to come along.
11th January 2020 11th Jan 20

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
