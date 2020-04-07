Virginia Pines...

When we bought our 40 acres in late 1980, it was a square 40 acres that had been planted in cotton. It was relatively flat. We had my wife's brother clear (cut/mow) a two acre spot, which actually ended up being in almost the exact middle of the property.

Once our house was built and children were born, we decided to plant a "wind break" around the house site. Our state forestry department offered 500 Virgina Pine seedlings for "$20". I spent the $20 then planted 380 trees on the West, North and East side of the homesite, leaving the South for our view. Those trees are now 50 - 60 feet tall and have provided an amazing wind break for our home.

This photo is one of those original Virginia Pines blooming for yet another year!