Virginia Pines... by thewatersphotos
Virginia Pines...

When we bought our 40 acres in late 1980, it was a square 40 acres that had been planted in cotton. It was relatively flat. We had my wife's brother clear (cut/mow) a two acre spot, which actually ended up being in almost the exact middle of the property.
Once our house was built and children were born, we decided to plant a "wind break" around the house site. Our state forestry department offered 500 Virgina Pine seedlings for "$20". I spent the $20 then planted 380 trees on the West, North and East side of the homesite, leaving the South for our view. Those trees are now 50 - 60 feet tall and have provided an amazing wind break for our home.
This photo is one of those original Virginia Pines blooming for yet another year!
7th April 2020 7th Apr 20

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
Carey Lee
Gorgeous shot!! We did the same with our windbreak in 1994. It is so nice to look at the trees and know that we planted (and watered, and weeded) them!
April 8th, 2020  
GaryW
@365projectcareylee Thanks, Carey! Yes, it has been very rewarding!
April 8th, 2020  
