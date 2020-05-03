Sign up
Love...
Found this as I was moving through files and had to post.
3rd May 2020
3rd May 20
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
Tags
kiss
love
spring
child
south
wife
Pat Thacker
Precious! Such love...
May 4th, 2020
