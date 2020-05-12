Previous
Southern Magnolia blooming... by thewatersphotos
Southern Magnolia blooming...

Our Southern Magnolias are slowly beginning to open. Could not pass up this one in the golden hour sunlight.
12th May 2020

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
GaryW
359% complete

Milanie ace
Beautifully shot
May 13th, 2020  
Melvina McCaw
Lovely I can feel the warmth.
May 13th, 2020  
