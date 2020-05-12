Sign up
Photo 1311
Southern Magnolia blooming...
Our Southern Magnolias are slowly beginning to open. Could not pass up this one in the golden hour sunlight.
12th May 2020
12th May 20
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
Tags
blooms
golden
spring
hour
south
magnolia
Milanie
ace
Beautifully shot
May 13th, 2020
Melvina McCaw
Lovely I can feel the warmth.
May 13th, 2020
