They are finally blooming... by thewatersphotos
Photo 1326

They are finally blooming...

The Black Eyed Susans are finally blooming here. They are so pretty to me.
11th June 2020 11th Jun 20

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
363% complete

Photo Details

Milanie ace
I totally agree. Beautiful shot
June 12th, 2020  
