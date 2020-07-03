Previous
Together... by thewatersphotos
Photo 1347

Together...

These mushrooms came up "together" and look like they are going to stay together.
3rd July 2020 3rd Jul 20

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
Casablanca ace
I love these upside down ones!
July 3rd, 2020  
