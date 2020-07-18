Sign up
Photo 1362
Architecture...
Part of the local town's revitalization is for urban living. This is an apartment/condo with stair access from outside. The building looks cool and is a storefront on the other side. Great use of older buildings.
18th July 2020
18th Jul 20
1
0
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy.
1355
1356
1357
1358
1359
1360
1361
1362
Tags
apartment
,
town
,
summer
,
living
,
south
,
small
,
urban
,
revitalization
KV
ace
The light and shadows created by the staircase and foliage is really awesome.
July 18th, 2020
