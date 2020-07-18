Previous
Architecture... by thewatersphotos
Part of the local town's revitalization is for urban living. This is an apartment/condo with stair access from outside. The building looks cool and is a storefront on the other side. Great use of older buildings.
The light and shadows created by the staircase and foliage is really awesome.
July 18th, 2020  
