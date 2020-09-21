Sign up
Photo 1427
That view...
There is just something about the back of a flower against a bright background. This is still from the nursery and sorry, but I didn't check the name.
21st September 2020
21st Sep 20
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
Tags
yellow
,
flower
,
summer
,
south
,
small
,
nursery
Janet B.
ace
Oh, yes, there certainly is a special something. Beautiful, Gary!
September 21st, 2020
KV
ace
So pretty.
September 21st, 2020
Margaret Brown
ace
So pretty and nice POV>
September 21st, 2020
