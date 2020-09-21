Previous
Next
That view... by thewatersphotos
Photo 1427

That view...

There is just something about the back of a flower against a bright background. This is still from the nursery and sorry, but I didn't check the name.
21st September 2020 21st Sep 20

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
390% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Janet B. ace
Oh, yes, there certainly is a special something. Beautiful, Gary!
September 21st, 2020  
KV ace
So pretty.
September 21st, 2020  
Margaret Brown ace
So pretty and nice POV>
September 21st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise