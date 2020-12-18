Sign up
Photo 1491
Christmas Pony...
Not a Christmas Pony you can ride, but one that hangs on the tree. I'm not sure where this ornament came from or to which child it belongs. Our daughters and daughter-in-law helped decorate the tree and gave this ornament a prominent position.
18th December 2020
18th Dec 20
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
Tags
christmas
ornament
south
decorations
pony
Corinne C
ace
What a lovely ornament!
December 19th, 2020
sheri
So interesting to see which ornaments people favor.
December 19th, 2020
