Christmas Pony... by thewatersphotos
Christmas Pony...

Not a Christmas Pony you can ride, but one that hangs on the tree. I'm not sure where this ornament came from or to which child it belongs. Our daughters and daughter-in-law helped decorate the tree and gave this ornament a prominent position.
18th December 2020 18th Dec 20

GaryW

2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy.
Corinne C ace
What a lovely ornament!
December 19th, 2020  
sheri
So interesting to see which ornaments people favor.
December 19th, 2020  
