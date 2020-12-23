Sign up
Photo 1496
Telling a story...
I like the ornament for the Story it tells!
23rd December 2020
23rd Dec 20
3
1
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
1496
photos
92
followers
69
following
409% complete
1489
1490
1491
1492
1493
1494
1495
1496
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
7th December 2020 5:52pm
Kathy
ace
Very nicely carved and it looks well nestled in the tree branches.
December 24th, 2020
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful ornament.
December 24th, 2020
Milanie
ace
I've never seen one like this. Lovely
December 24th, 2020
