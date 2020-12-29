Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1502
"Let me out of here!"!
This is our son-in-law's dog, Memphis. He is used to being at our home and feels welcome. But today there are 8 adults and 5 children opening presents and he has had enough, so under the table he comes to head to another room. : - )
29th December 2020
29th Dec 20
2
1
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
1502
photos
92
followers
70
following
411% complete
View this month »
1495
1496
1497
1498
1499
1500
1501
1502
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
26th December 2020 1:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Pat Thacker
Aw poor pooch, he does look like he's had enough! A great capture of his lovely face and expression, fav.
December 30th, 2020
Danette Thompson
ace
So much going on!
December 30th, 2020
