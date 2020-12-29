Previous
Next
"Let me out of here!"! by thewatersphotos
Photo 1502

"Let me out of here!"!

This is our son-in-law's dog, Memphis. He is used to being at our home and feels welcome. But today there are 8 adults and 5 children opening presents and he has had enough, so under the table he comes to head to another room. : - )
29th December 2020 29th Dec 20

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
411% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pat Thacker
Aw poor pooch, he does look like he's had enough! A great capture of his lovely face and expression, fav.
December 30th, 2020  
Danette Thompson ace
So much going on!
December 30th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise