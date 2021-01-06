Sniffing out the best photo...

Sign up
Discuss
This is my photo mate! This is Bean! She spends most of her day asleep on our bed. But, if I go there to get by camera she is up and jumping to "sniff out photos"!
6th January 2021
6th Jan 21
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
1503
1504
1505
1506
1507
1508
1509
1510
Tags
dog
,
outside
,
winter
,
pup
,
south
,
sniffing
