Sniffing out the best photo... by thewatersphotos
Sniffing out the best photo...

This is my photo mate! This is Bean! She spends most of her day asleep on our bed. But, if I go there to get by camera she is up and jumping to "sniff out photos"!
6th January 2021 6th Jan 21

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
