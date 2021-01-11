Sign up
Photo 1515
Still hanging on...
Can you identify this as a "spent" Black Eyed Susan? In summer these are glorious in their color and diversity. In winter they show their intricacies and yes, continued beauty!
11th January 2021
11th Jan 21
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy.
Tags
flower
,
winter
,
summer
,
seeds
,
south
