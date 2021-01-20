Previous
Next
Close up of Rosemary... by thewatersphotos
Photo 1524

Close up of Rosemary...

We have Rosemary plants by the house. I can't pass by without smelling its fragrance. Today I couldn't pass by without get a close up of the green leaves and gray stems.
20th January 2021 20th Jan 21

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
417% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise