Surprise church...

We have a small textile mill village (houses built for the employees by the textile company) as part of our town. I took a "side street" today and saw two church steeples. One I knew should be there, but the second was a surprise. It belonged to this older church. I've driven by here many times, but never noticed this church.
I thought about cropping and using Lightroom to take out the power lines and pole. But this is reality and that is what I photograph. So they are still there. The fence is around the property of the former mill, which has been taken down completely.
Tom ace
Wonderful capture of this lovely church
January 27th, 2021  
Danette Thompson ace
I love these old churches.
January 27th, 2021  
