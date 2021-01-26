Surprise church...

We have a small textile mill village (houses built for the employees by the textile company) as part of our town. I took a "side street" today and saw two church steeples. One I knew should be there, but the second was a surprise. It belonged to this older church. I've driven by here many times, but never noticed this church.

I thought about cropping and using Lightroom to take out the power lines and pole. But this is reality and that is what I photograph. So they are still there. The fence is around the property of the former mill, which has been taken down completely.