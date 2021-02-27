Previous
Sign of spring... by thewatersphotos
Sign of spring...

I found this bud on our Bartlett Pear tree. It is the last day of February, 2021, and we are seeing early spring flowers and buds on trees. The temperature today was 75 degrees F. Tomorrow the high is forecasted for 80F!
GaryW

@thewatersphotos
sheri
Bring on spring! Can wait to see your pear flowers.
February 28th, 2021  
amyK ace
We were excited for temps in the low 40’s today! Nice close up!
February 28th, 2021  
