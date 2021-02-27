Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1561
Sign of spring...
I found this bud on our Bartlett Pear tree. It is the last day of February, 2021, and we are seeing early spring flowers and buds on trees. The temperature today was 75 degrees F. Tomorrow the high is forecasted for 80F!
27th February 2021
27th Feb 21
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
1561
photos
103
followers
80
following
427% complete
View this month »
1554
1555
1556
1557
1558
1559
1560
1561
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
27th February 2021 4:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
winter
,
spring
,
bud
,
south
,
heat
sheri
Bring on spring! Can wait to see your pear flowers.
February 28th, 2021
amyK
ace
We were excited for temps in the low 40’s today! Nice close up!
February 28th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close