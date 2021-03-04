Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1566
Tea Olive blooming...
We have a Tea Olive bush that has begun to bloom.
4th March 2021
4th Mar 21
2
0
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
1566
photos
103
followers
79
following
1559
1560
1561
1562
1563
1564
1565
1566
Tags
green
,
plant
,
winter
,
tea
,
bloom
,
south
,
olive
Janet B.
ace
So beautiful, Gary!
March 5th, 2021
Bill
Very nice. Love seeing the signs of spring. Your background really allows the Tea Olive to pop.
March 5th, 2021
