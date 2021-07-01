Sign up
Photo 1686
Still another...
I hope you are not growing weary of my flowers...there are so many and they are so different! I enjoy seeing the different angles showing how the petals develop. And then there are the color variations...amazing!
1st July 2021
1st Jul 21
2
1
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy.
Tags
blooms
,
color
,
petals
,
summer
,
south
,
variation
,
zinnia
Mickey Anderson
ace
Love it, with the wonderful Bokeh!!!
July 2nd, 2021
Taffy
ace
Very pretty.
July 2nd, 2021
