Still another...

I hope you are not growing weary of my flowers...there are so many and they are so different! I enjoy seeing the different angles showing how the petals develop. And then there are the color variations...amazing!
1st July 2021 1st Jul 21

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
Mickey Anderson ace
Love it, with the wonderful Bokeh!!!
July 2nd, 2021  
Taffy ace
Very pretty.
July 2nd, 2021  
