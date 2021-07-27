Sign up
Photo 1712
Abstract, with water droplets...
When I magnified this photo to check on the focus of the droplets, I thought...hmm, that looks cool. So I processed it to use for my shot for today.
27th July 2021
27th Jul 21
2
1
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy.
1712
photos
112
followers
89
following
469% complete
1705
1706
1707
1708
1709
1710
1711
1712
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
27th July 2021 4:12pm
Tags
green
,
water
,
abstract
,
droplets
,
summer
,
south
LManning (Laura)
ace
Very cool! I like the radiating lines.
July 28th, 2021
Bill
ace
Really cool shot.
July 28th, 2021
