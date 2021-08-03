Sign up
Photo 1719
A pop of color...
Enjoying playing around with processing. I usually like my photos to "look like what I see", but sometimes you just gotta move outside the box! :- )
3rd August 2021
3rd Aug 21
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy.
Tags
purple
,
flower
,
color
,
pop
,
summer
,
south
Mickey Anderson
ace
Love the effect and POP!!
August 4th, 2021
