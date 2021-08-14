Previous
Next
Sky in B&W... by thewatersphotos
Photo 1730

Sky in B&W...

Not getting out and about right now...increasing COVID numbers in our area.
I always like skies in B&W.
14th August 2021 14th Aug 21

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
473% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Chris Cook ace
Very intriguing composition. Looks great in b&w
August 17th, 2021  
Gerasimos Georg.
lovely b&w
August 17th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise