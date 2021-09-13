Previous
Restoration...

In the downtown area, next to the river, investors are taking old mills and making them into apartments and condos. They left the old water tower.
13th September 2021 13th Sep 21

Danette Thompson ace
Looks very nice
September 14th, 2021  
