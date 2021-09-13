Sign up
Photo 1760
Restoration...
In the downtown area, next to the river, investors are taking old mills and making them into apartments and condos. They left the old water tower.
13th September 2021
13th Sep 21
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
Tags
apartment
,
water
,
summer
,
tower
,
south
,
mill
,
condo
Danette Thompson
ace
Looks very nice
September 14th, 2021
