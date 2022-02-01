Previous
Sage in B&W... by thewatersphotos
Photo 1901

Sage in B&W...

I want to participate in the Flash of Red February, so I start with our Sage plant that is regrowing. I love the texture...and of course the smell.
1st February 2022 1st Feb 22

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy.
520% complete

