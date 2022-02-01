Sign up
Photo 1901
Sage in B&W...
I want to participate in the Flash of Red February, so I start with our Sage plant that is regrowing. I love the texture...and of course the smell.
1st February 2022
1st Feb 22
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
Tags
b&w
,
winter
,
february
,
south
,
sage
