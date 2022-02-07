Previous
Looking North... by thewatersphotos
Photo 1907

Looking North...

The building on the right of the tracks is the former town Depot. Behind it (out of sight) is a warehouse for loading and storing cargo. If you look closely, you can see where the East/West track and the North/South tracks cross!
7th February 2022

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
