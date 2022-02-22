Previous
A "forerunner"... by thewatersphotos
A "forerunner"...

This Canon Sure Shot was a forerunner to many of the cameras we have today! This is another of my father-in-law's. I knew he always took pictures but never realized how much he enjoyed cameras. (BTW, it still has film in it!)
