Previous
Next
Budding Fig... by thewatersphotos
Photo 1935

Budding Fig...

Our Fig Bush is beginning to bud. We have a hard freeze (low of 23 degree F) predicted for this weekend. Hoping it is not damaged.
Massive "catch up today"! No need to comment.
7th March 2022 7th Mar 22

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
530% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise