Photo 1943
Iris leaves...
Often this is all we have. The Iris make tall, beautiful leaves, but not blooms. My mom says they need fertilizer, which I may try.
15th March 2022
15th Mar 22
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy.
Tags
green
,
plant
,
winter
,
leaves
,
iris
,
south
