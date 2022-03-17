Previous
Dew of the Daylily... by thewatersphotos
Photo 1945

Dew of the Daylily...

I found dew drops on the leaves of one of our daylilies. I also liked the green for St. Patrick's Day.
17th March 2022 17th Mar 22

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy.
532% complete

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
Beautiful composition and focus.
March 18th, 2022  
amyK ace
Love the “in a row” drops
March 18th, 2022  
Janet B. ace
Very pretty!
March 18th, 2022  
