Photo 1945
Dew of the Daylily...
I found dew drops on the leaves of one of our daylilies. I also liked the green for St. Patrick's Day.
17th March 2022
17th Mar 22
3
0
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy.
1945
photos
114
followers
74
following
532% complete
1938
1939
1940
1941
1942
1943
1944
1945
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Tags
green
,
plant
,
winter
,
drop
,
dew
,
south
,
daylily
LManning (Laura)
ace
Beautiful composition and focus.
March 18th, 2022
amyK
ace
Love the “in a row” drops
March 18th, 2022
Janet B.
ace
Very pretty!
March 18th, 2022
