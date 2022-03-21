Previous
Bloom with a visitor... by thewatersphotos
Photo 1949

Bloom with a visitor...

More developed bloom from the Sassafras Tree with a small visitor. I had taken several shots of this bloom but this is the only one he is in.
21st March 2022

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
