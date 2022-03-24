Previous
Yellow Jessamine... by thewatersphotos
Yellow Jessamine...

This is an ornamental plant that is cultivated for use in home gardens. On our property this vine grows wild among the Pine trees and along the fences.
24th March 2022

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
Milanie ace
I never knew Jasmine grew that way - how lovely to find it scattered among the trees and fences
March 25th, 2022  
