Previous
Next
Unique house... by thewatersphotos
Photo 1957

Unique house...

While walking the Dogwood and Azalea Trail, I passed this familiar house. It has been around for a long time but has undergone a "clean up", not really changing anything. It is now a multi-family dwelling.
29th March 2022 29th Mar 22

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
536% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Taffy ace
Such interesting details and colors.
March 30th, 2022  
Danette Thompson ace
Looks nice
March 30th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise