Photo 1957
Unique house...
While walking the Dogwood and Azalea Trail, I passed this familiar house. It has been around for a long time but has undergone a "clean up", not really changing anything. It is now a multi-family dwelling.
29th March 2022
29th Mar 22
2
0
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
1957
photos
115
followers
78
following
536% complete
1950
1951
1952
1953
1954
1955
1956
1957
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Tags
color
,
spring
,
house
,
design
,
south
,
unique
Taffy
ace
Such interesting details and colors.
March 30th, 2022
Danette Thompson
ace
Looks nice
March 30th, 2022
