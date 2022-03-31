Sign up
Photo 1959
Azalea, I think...
I visited our local Arboretum, connected to the university. There are lots of new blooms in unusual colors. There are labels for many of the plants, but not on every one, hence, I "think" this is an Azelea.
31st March 2022
31st Mar 22
2
0
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
1959
photos
115
followers
78
following
536% complete
1952
1953
1954
1955
1956
1957
1958
1959
Tags
blooms
,
color
,
spring
,
south
,
arboretum
,
azalea
amyK
ace
Nice focus; beautiful color
April 1st, 2022
Bill
ace
Really nice. Really like the depth of field. I also think it is an azalea.
April 1st, 2022
