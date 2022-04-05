Sign up
Photo 1964
Listening to CDs...
The CD (Compact Disc) made listening to music easier and digital. I've moved mine to my computer but continue to have a few to use in my car.
5th April 2022
5th Apr 22
2
0
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
1964
photos
114
followers
77
following
538% complete
1957
1958
1959
1960
1961
1962
1963
1964
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
5th April 2022 12:31pm
Tags
music
,
cd
,
compact
,
disc
,
30-shots2022
Carol M
Worship time in the car - good stuff!
April 6th, 2022
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
You may be showing your age, but at least they're not cassettes or 8 Tracks!
April 6th, 2022
