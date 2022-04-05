Previous
Next
Listening to CDs... by thewatersphotos
Photo 1964

Listening to CDs...

The CD (Compact Disc) made listening to music easier and digital. I've moved mine to my computer but continue to have a few to use in my car.
5th April 2022 5th Apr 22

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
538% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carol M
Worship time in the car - good stuff!
April 6th, 2022  
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
You may be showing your age, but at least they're not cassettes or 8 Tracks!
April 6th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise