Previous
Next
VBS Refreshments... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2029

VBS Refreshments...

When I attended Vacation Bible School (a long time ago!) our refreshments included a cookie and Kool-Aid. Now days they are a little more "upscale". Tonight the had home-made cupcakes and juice.
9th June 2022 9th Jun 22

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
555% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise