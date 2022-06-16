Previous
Watering the garden... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2036

Watering the garden...

We have had very dry days and high temperature lately requiring me to water our garden. The sun was still shining through the water and I thought it made a cool photo.
16th June 2022 16th Jun 22

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
558% complete

