Photo 2066
Snail shell...
My wife found this discarded snail shell in our backyard this afternoon. It is just shy of 2 inches long. We've never seen one like this with a live snail.
Still having very slow, inconsistent internet. Hope to be back soon.
16th July 2022
16th Jul 22
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
backyard
snail
shell
garden
summer
south
Danette Thompson
ace
Nice looking shell. I have a bunch of slugs I can send you!
July 17th, 2022
