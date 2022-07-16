Previous
Next
Snail shell... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2066

Snail shell...

My wife found this discarded snail shell in our backyard this afternoon. It is just shy of 2 inches long. We've never seen one like this with a live snail.

Still having very slow, inconsistent internet. Hope to be back soon.
16th July 2022 16th Jul 22

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
566% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Danette Thompson ace
Nice looking shell. I have a bunch of slugs I can send you!
July 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise