Photo 2069
Finally opening...
This is our first sunflower to open. They have seemed to be very slow. There are several plants with buds, but this is the first to begin opening. To give perspective, I had an ant crawl across the face of the flower. :- ) Hope you can see it.
19th July 2022
19th Jul 22
2
0
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
Tags
green
,
garden
,
ant
,
summer
,
perspective
,
sunflower
,
south
LManning (Laura)
ace
The ant gives great scale! Love this colour.
July 20th, 2022
PhotoCrazy
ace
Lovely!
July 20th, 2022
