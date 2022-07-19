Previous
Finally opening... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2069

Finally opening...

This is our first sunflower to open. They have seemed to be very slow. There are several plants with buds, but this is the first to begin opening. To give perspective, I had an ant crawl across the face of the flower. :- ) Hope you can see it.
LManning (Laura) ace
The ant gives great scale! Love this colour.
July 20th, 2022  
PhotoCrazy ace
Lovely!
July 20th, 2022  
