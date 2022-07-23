Previous
Mexican Marigold... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2073

Mexican Marigold...

Here it is! The first bloom on our Mexican Marigolds. There are several more still to bloom, but this is the first. I'll be interested to see if there are any variations in color.

Still struggling with internet...
