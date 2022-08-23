Previous
Under the hood... by thewatersphotos
Under the hood...

I'm not much into cars, but this engine is WAY bigger than the original engine in a 1969 Ford. It is a 392 something. I do know it is fast! Keith says he has had it up to 120 mph.
23rd August 2022

