Photo 2104
Under the hood...
I'm not much into cars, but this engine is WAY bigger than the original engine in a 1969 Ford. It is a 392 something. I do know it is fast! Keith says he has had it up to 120 mph.
23rd August 2022
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
Tags
fast
,
truck
,
summer
,
engine
,
south
,
speed
,
motor
