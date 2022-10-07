Previous
Vanessa virginiensis... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2149

Vanessa virginiensis...

"The American Painted Lady". This is the first I have seen of this one. It was very patient to pose for me.
7th October 2022 7th Oct 22

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
Photo Details

Jessica Eby
Wow! Beautiful butterfly and beautiful picture of it!
October 8th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
Just a beautiful capture.
October 8th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Wow, amazing picture
October 8th, 2022  
