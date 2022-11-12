Sign up
Photo 2185
Droplets on the last blooms...
This is the same Salvia I've shown before. It is gradually filling up with blooms, but unfortunately it is dropping the blooms before they all fill out.
We has a good bit of rain from the hurricane, so I was able to catch some water droplets.
12th November 2022
12th Nov 22
1
0
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy.
2185
photos
105
followers
75
following
598% complete
2178
2179
2180
2181
2182
2183
2184
2185
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
11th November 2022 11:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
water
,
flower
,
bloom
,
fall
,
autumn
,
droplets
,
south
,
drips
Corinne C
ace
Such a nice close up!
November 12th, 2022
