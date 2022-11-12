Previous
Droplets on the last blooms... by thewatersphotos
Droplets on the last blooms...

This is the same Salvia I've shown before. It is gradually filling up with blooms, but unfortunately it is dropping the blooms before they all fill out.
We has a good bit of rain from the hurricane, so I was able to catch some water droplets.
12th November 2022 12th Nov 22

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
Corinne C ace
Such a nice close up!
November 12th, 2022  
