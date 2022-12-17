Previous
Next
Courthouse square and fountain... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2220

Courthouse square and fountain...

Everything gets Christmas decorations! This area will be the location of several Christmas celebrations over the next weeks.
17th December 2022 17th Dec 22

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
608% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

George ace
Great balanced composition.
December 18th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise