Photo 2220
Courthouse square and fountain...
Everything gets Christmas decorations! This area will be the location of several Christmas celebrations over the next weeks.
17th December 2022
17th Dec 22
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy.
Tags
christmas
fall
autumn
courthouse
square
celebrations
south
decorations
fouintain
George
ace
Great balanced composition.
December 18th, 2022
