Previous
Next
Volunteer flower plant... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2299

Volunteer flower plant...

This is a Bellflower plant that is coming up from seeds dropped in last year's Flower Garden.
6th March 2023 6th Mar 23

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
629% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy ace
Nice close up. Oh I like bellflowers. I left on at my old house and don't have the same kind of garden space here.
March 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise