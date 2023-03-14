Previous
Ferns... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2307

Ferns...

March has turned out to be a very busy month and I am struggling to keep up.
Forgive my lack of comments and acknowledgments of your comments.
I will be back soon!
14th March 2023 14th Mar 23

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
632% complete

Kathy ace
Good capture of the tops of the fern unfurling.
March 16th, 2023  
