Photo 2333
Addie...
Got a chance to visit our youngest daughter and her husband and their dog, Addie. Addie, who usually doesn't like the camera posed for me.
9th April 2023
9th Apr 23
1
0
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
2335
photos
103
followers
80
following
639% complete
2328
2329
2330
2331
2332
2333
2334
2335
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
9th April 2023 9:14am
Tags
dog
,
sunny
,
spring
,
brown
,
south
,
pose
Dawn
ace
So cute
April 12th, 2023
