Beauty Berry stages... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2403

Beauty Berry stages...

I noticed this year we have a new plant emerging on the edge of the field...a Beauty Berry. I am watching it to make sure it stays healthy.
These are the stages of the blooms and beginnings of the berries.
18th June 2023 18th Jun 23

@thewatersphotos
