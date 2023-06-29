Previous
Bee Balm ??? by thewatersphotos
Photo 2414

Bee Balm ???

My phone app said this is Bee Balm, (see a previous photo before it bloomed https://365project.org/thewatersphotos/365/2023-06-27), but is doesn't look like the Bee Balm when I GOOGLE it.
Any ideas??
GaryW

@thewatersphotos
