Photo 2424
In full display...
Will I ever catch up???
No need to comment. I thought retirement was supposed to be leisurely! 😁
Trying to fill in my project before the end of the month!
9th July 2023
9th Jul 23
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
2429
photos
94
followers
77
following
665% complete
View this month »
2422
2423
2424
2425
2426
2427
2428
2429
Tags
flower
,
butterfly
,
summer
,
south
,
antenna
,
zinnia
Jessica Eby
What an amazing shot of this beautiful little creature! 😍
July 22nd, 2023
