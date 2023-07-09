Previous
In full display... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2424

In full display...

Will I ever catch up???
No need to comment. I thought retirement was supposed to be leisurely! 😁
Trying to fill in my project before the end of the month!
9th July 2023 9th Jul 23

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
665% complete

Photo Details

Jessica Eby
What an amazing shot of this beautiful little creature! 😍
July 22nd, 2023  
